264-kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 264-kanal state land from land grabbers in district Jhang.

An ACE spokesman said on Tuesday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted an operation against the land grabbers and retrieved the state land from one Muhammad Zahid and his accomplices in Chak No 457-JB Jhang.

The retrieved land worth over Rs 66 million has been handed over to the Revenue Department.