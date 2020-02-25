UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

264-kanal Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

264-kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 264-kanal state land from land grabbers in district Jhang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 264-kanal state land from land grabbers in district Jhang.

An ACE spokesman said on Tuesday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted an operation against the land grabbers and retrieved the state land from one Muhammad Zahid and his accomplices in Chak No 457-JB Jhang.

The retrieved land worth over Rs 66 million has been handed over to the Revenue Department.

Related Topics

Jhang From Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

Effective screening mechanism in place for coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Adam Yates gains crushing UAE Tour win

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.