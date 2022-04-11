UrduPoint.com

264 More Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

264 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 264 more shopkeepers from different localities of the provincial metropolis during last three-day crackdown on profiteers here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration visited bazaars in Nauthia, Hayatabad, Interior City, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, University Road, G.T.

Road, Pajagee Road, Bara Road and other localities inspected Ramazan Bazaars and availability of essential food items.

They also checked the quality of the goods put on sale at Ramazan Facilitation Counters established Mega Malls and collectively arrested 264 profiteers from various localities.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, milk sellers, butchers, grocers and others. District administration has hinted at initiating legal proceedings against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Sale Kohat Charsadda From

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

36 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

49 minutes ago
 Four injured in accident

Four injured in accident

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza till ..

Court adjourns hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza till Apr 27

7 minutes ago
 Construction work of Golra Morr underpass to start ..

Construction work of Golra Morr underpass to start soon

7 minutes ago
 Qureshi announces PTI MNAs' resignation

Qureshi announces PTI MNAs' resignation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.