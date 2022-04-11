264 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 264 more shopkeepers from different localities of the provincial metropolis during last three-day crackdown on profiteers here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration visited bazaars in Nauthia, Hayatabad, Interior City, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, University Road, G.T.

Road, Pajagee Road, Bara Road and other localities inspected Ramazan Bazaars and availability of essential food items.

They also checked the quality of the goods put on sale at Ramazan Facilitation Counters established Mega Malls and collectively arrested 264 profiteers from various localities.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, milk sellers, butchers, grocers and others. District administration has hinted at initiating legal proceedings against them.