264 New Development Schemes Being Launched In Rwp

Thu 02nd September 2021

264 new development schemes being launched in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 264 new schemes are being launched in the Rawalpindi district under the annual development program 2021-22.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned had been directed that no compromise should be made in the quality of projects and regular monitoring of all the development projects should be ensured.

After completion, these schemes would be a boon for the people of the district.

The new schemes included 33 of Highway Division, 12 of RC Division, 72 of Building Division, 50 of Local Government and Community Development, 29 of Public Health, 05 of RDA, 04 of sports Department, 05 of WASA, one small dam project, and eight of other departments including Allied Hospitals, Tourism, TEVTA, Wildlife, and PHA.

He informed that three schemes of the Building Department, one of Highway, and three of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) were also approved for the current financial year.

WASA had submitted projects to lay sewer lines in Union Councils 21 to 29 and other projects of sewer lines and drainage systems in UC 1 to 12 and UC 37 and 36.

Another project for improvement and maintenance of the sewerage system of Satellite Town and adjoining areas was also submitted for approval.

The Building Department had presented schemes for the establishment of Government Associate College for Girls Garhi Sikandar, Government Girls High school Taxila City, and Government Girls High School Malikabad Union Jalala.

He informed that a total of 361 schemes of Rawalpindi district under the annual development program were approved including 264 new and 96 were ongoing projects.

The authorities concerned have been directed to complete the projects particularly of the education department on priority and the buildings, declared dangerous should be demolished.

In addition, solid steps should also be taken to address the issue of missing facilities in schools and improve the quality of education.

Efforts should be made to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame in the district and ensure the implementation of the policy guidelines for the development projects.

Concerned officers have also been directed to visit their respective projects on regular basis and update public representatives as well as DC and Commissioner offices about the progress of the schemes.

