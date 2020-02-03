264 POs arrested narcotics,weapons seized in Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha police arrested 718 outlaws including 264 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 271 kilograms narcotics and 285 weapons from their possession during the month of January.

Police said Monday that the police teams ,during operation against drug pushers,arrested 194 and recovered over 263 kilograms hashish, 8 kilograms heroin and 2018 bottles of liquor from them.

The teams 264 proclaimed offenders including court absconders who were involved in murder, robbery, theft and others heinous crimes.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons,the teams recovered 29 kalashnikovs, 41 rifles (444, 223, and 222)bore, 37 guns 12 bore, 170 pistols 30 bore, two carbines,two hand grenades and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.