264 Uplift Schemes Being Completed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

264 uplift schemes being completed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:As many as 264 uplift schemes of public welfare costing Rs 26.4 million were being completed in all the four districts of the division under community development program phase-I.

About 64 percent construction work on these schemes was completed, while remaining work will be finished with stipulated time period.

This was told in a review meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee for Community Development Program held here on Thursday with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and officers of different departments.

It was told in the meeting, about 70 percent construction work completed on 125 schemes at a cost of Rs 11.6 million in district Faisalabad, 62 percent work completed on 73 projects costing Rs 7.9 million in district Jhang, 59 percent work on 42 schemes costing Rs 4.5 million on district Toba Tek Singh and 50 percent work on 28 schemes at a cost of Rs 2.3 million was completed in district Chiniot.

The schemes under community development program phase-II were also discussed during the meeting.

