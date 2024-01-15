(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate applications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications

was seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the

Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab Information

Technology board (PITB) for the Higher education Department (HED).

The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government

colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions.

It has provided students

in remote areas with an opportunity to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation

of applications and merit lists.

The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates.

Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission

applications through the respective college websites.