264,928 Apply For Intermediate Admissions Via PITB's OCAS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate applications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications
was seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the
Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab Information
Technology board (PITB) for the Higher education Department (HED).
The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government
colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions.
It has provided students
in remote areas with an opportunity to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation
of applications and merit lists.
The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates.
Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission
applications through the respective college websites.
