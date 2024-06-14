265 Cases Of Petty Offense Resolved In Jails Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Ishtiaq Ibrahim, the District & Sessions Judges of all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the Judicial Magistrates conducted jail visits in their respective jurisdictions ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
A press release issued here Friday said during the visit, an aggregate of 265 cases of petty nature were disposed of, and resultantly, the accused persons were released from the jail to celebrate Eid festivities with their families.
