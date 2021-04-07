265 coronavirus patients admitted in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) reached to 265.

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital so far admitted 265 COVID-19 patients, said the spokesperson of the hospital Muhammad Asim.

He said that 209 tested positive to coronavirus out of which 20 patients were on ventilator.

The hospital administration has finalized all arrangements for such patients as a total of 500 beds have been allotted to them at LRH ,he said.