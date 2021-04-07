UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

265 Coronavirus Patients Admitted In LRH

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

265 coronavirus patients admitted in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) reached to 265.

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital so far admitted 265 COVID-19 patients, said the spokesperson of the hospital Muhammad Asim.

He said that 209 tested positive to coronavirus out of which 20 patients were on ventilator.

The hospital administration has finalized all arrangements for such patients as a total of 500 beds have been allotted to them at LRH ,he said.

Related Topics

Reading All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

21 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

24 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

27 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.