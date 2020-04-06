265 food hampered delivered among needy people

On the direction of deputy commissioner Mianwali, Social welfare department in collaboration with Bait ul Maal has continued the sequence of delivering Food hampers at the homes of needy and deserving people in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of deputy commissioner Mianwali, Social welfare department in collaboration with Bait ul Maal has continued the sequence of delivering Food hampers at the homes of needy and deserving people in Mianwali.

Deputy Director Social Welfare, Khizar Hayat Khan delivered 265 Food Packets at the home of lockdown affected people while the District Chairman Bait ul Maal Ghulam Sarwar Darvesh has also delivered Rashan to the 160 needy and deserving families in Bala Sharif.

In collaboration with Social Welfare 100 sanitizers, 100 hygienic mask kits were also distributed, furthermore, under Coronavirus awareness door to door program" Stay at Homes, Stay Safe" drive was started through Information Camp, SMS and Phone Calls to the people.

Deputy Director, Khizar Hayat told that according to the direction of the government food bags were being provided to the affected families in cooperation with NGOs and the rich people.