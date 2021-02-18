265 kanal government land recovered from illegal possession in Khairpur Tamewali, Yazman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 265 kanal was recovered in Khairpuar Tamewali and Yazman today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari in which 96 kanal land was recovered from Moza Siftullah. The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 18 million.

He also recovered 72 kanal government land from illegal possession in Chak 24 Sharf Shah. The value of recovered land is said to be around Rs 13.5 million. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar recovered 97.5 kanal land from illegal occupants in Chak 95 DB Yazman.

Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.