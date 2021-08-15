UrduPoint.com

265 Outlaws Held During Last Week : SSP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested 265 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth millions of rupees.

The Federal capital police accelerated efforts against criminals to reduce crimes in the city, said SSP (operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer in a news release on Sunday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

SSP (Operations) told that, 24 arrested culprits were involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 18 were absconders. Complete challans of 192 cases were sent to concerned courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further stated that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for eliminating the menace from the city.

During this campaign, the police nabbed 42 accused and recovered 25,745 grams hashish,11,630 gram heroine 260 gram ice and 61 wine bottles from them. 31 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 28 pistols one Kalashnikov and one rifle , 179 round and one dagger from them, the SSP maintained.

He emphasized that police accelerated its efforts against criminals and 150 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Tanweer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.

