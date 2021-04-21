265 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 265 shopkeepers including 144 butchers, 36 milkmen and 85 others in a mega crackdown against profiteering across the district.

The crackdown is part of the strategy of the district administration for arresting artificial price hike and provision of essential edibles to the people at door steps.

In this connection, the officers of district administration are conducting raids on bazaars particularly on butchers, bakers, milkmen and other shopkeepers in their respective areas of jurisdiction to implement the officially announced price list in letter and spirit and ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to people.

Similarly, crackdown on adulterators and suppliers of health injurious shopkeepers is also continued and in this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Kashif Jan conducted raid on a shop in Chicken Market at Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested two alleged suppliers of dead chickens to market after taking 600 dead chickens into position that were later discarded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that five Ramazan Sasta Bazaars have been established in the district for provision of cheap and quality edibles to people on officially fixed rates.

Similarly, he said that 50 Mobile Sasta Shops are also providing cheap and quality edibles to people at their door steps in the district. He said that 500 kilograms sugar is being provided to people by each mobile shops.