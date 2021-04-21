UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

265 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

265 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 265 shopkeepers including 144 butchers, 36 milkmen and 85 others in a mega crackdown against profiteering across the district.

The crackdown is part of the strategy of the district administration for arresting artificial price hike and provision of essential edibles to the people at door steps.

In this connection, the officers of district administration are conducting raids on bazaars particularly on butchers, bakers, milkmen and other shopkeepers in their respective areas of jurisdiction to implement the officially announced price list in letter and spirit and ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to people.

Similarly, crackdown on adulterators and suppliers of health injurious shopkeepers is also continued and in this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Kashif Jan conducted raid on a shop in Chicken Market at Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested two alleged suppliers of dead chickens to market after taking 600 dead chickens into position that were later discarded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that five Ramazan Sasta Bazaars have been established in the district for provision of cheap and quality edibles to people on officially fixed rates.

Similarly, he said that 50 Mobile Sasta Shops are also providing cheap and quality edibles to people at their door steps in the district. He said that 500 kilograms sugar is being provided to people by each mobile shops.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Mobile Price Market

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

24 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

1 hour ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

2 hours ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 hours ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.