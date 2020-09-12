UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2650 Acres Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

2650 acres land retrieved in Faisalabad

During an operation against land grabbers, district administration and police have retrieved 2650 acres of state land worth over Rs 16 billion in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :During an operation against land grabbers, district administration and police have retrieved 2650 acres of state land worth over Rs 16 billion in Jaranwala.

According to details, Illegal crops planted at 20 square acres of land have also been removed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited Chak No.

534-RB of Jaranwala and monitored the operation to evacuate state lands from the illicit occupation grabbers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin and Tehsil administration and police officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the state land had been occupied by the grabbers for the last 35 years.

CPO Sohail Chaudhry said full support would be extended to the administration in operatio against land grabbers.

Related Topics

Police Jaranwala Muhammad Ali From Billion

Recent Stories

Over 12 million Pakistani children vaccinated unde ..

46 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority arranges anti den ..

1 minute ago

Two Journalists of Polish Broadcaster Belsat Detai ..

1 minute ago

AJK President strongly condemns frequent unprovoke ..

1 minute ago

Hindu fanaticism proved authenticity of two-nation ..

59 minutes ago

Bus Crash Leaves More Than 20 People Injured in Ho ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.