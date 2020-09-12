2650 acres land retrieved in Faisalabad

During an operation against land grabbers, district administration and police have retrieved 2650 acres of state land worth over Rs 16 billion in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :During an operation against land grabbers, district administration and police have retrieved 2650 acres of state land worth over Rs 16 billion in Jaranwala.

According to details, Illegal crops planted at 20 square acres of land have also been removed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited Chak No.

534-RB of Jaranwala and monitored the operation to evacuate state lands from the illicit occupation grabbers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin and Tehsil administration and police officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the state land had been occupied by the grabbers for the last 35 years.

CPO Sohail Chaudhry said full support would be extended to the administration in operatio against land grabbers.