265,758 calls received at 15 helpline in September

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 256,758 calls were received at 15 helpline, 168,956 of them were fake while action was taken on 45,744 genuine calls during Sept 2020.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Thursday released the statistics of calls received at emergency helpline 15 last month.

The PSCA Lost & Found centre helped recover 24 missing persons, two cars, 178 motorbikes and two auto-rickshaws.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should use the 15 helpline in case of an emergency only.