UrduPoint.com

265th Urs Of Baba Bulleh Shah Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

265th Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah concludes

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The three-day celebrations of 265th Urs of Sufi poet Bulleh Shah concluded here on Sunday night.

Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the shrine to pay homage to the renowned Punjabi Sufi poet.

The Urs was organised by the district administration with the collaboration of shrine committee members and Auqaf department.

Provincial Defence Minister Punjab Col. (Retd) Sardar Hashim Dogar, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf,DG Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and others attended the 'chaddar' laying ceremony at the shrine.

Programmes including 'mehfil-e-naat', 'mehfil-e-sama' ,Mushaira Bulleh Shah conference were also arranged in which prominent naat khuwans, qaris, qawals partcipated ,and vocalist Bushra Sadiq and Saeen Zahoor performed on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner,Kasur, Fayyaz Ahmed while talking to APP here on Monday said that foolproof security arrangements were made. food and sweets stalls were set up near the shrine to facilitate devotees.

"Special prayers was offered for the flood victims as well for national security and prosperity of the country", he said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Punjab Flood Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed Sunday From

Recent Stories

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

2 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.