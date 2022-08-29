265th Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah concludes

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The three-day celebrations of 265th Urs of Sufi poet Bulleh Shah concluded here on Sunday night.

Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the shrine to pay homage to the renowned Punjabi Sufi poet.

The Urs was organised by the district administration with the collaboration of shrine committee members and Auqaf department.

Provincial Defence Minister Punjab Col. (Retd) Sardar Hashim Dogar, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf,DG Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and others attended the 'chaddar' laying ceremony at the shrine.

Programmes including 'mehfil-e-naat', 'mehfil-e-sama' ,Mushaira Bulleh Shah conference were also arranged in which prominent naat khuwans, qaris, qawals partcipated ,and vocalist Bushra Sadiq and Saeen Zahoor performed on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner,Kasur, Fayyaz Ahmed while talking to APP here on Monday said that foolproof security arrangements were made. food and sweets stalls were set up near the shrine to facilitate devotees.

"Special prayers was offered for the flood victims as well for national security and prosperity of the country", he said.