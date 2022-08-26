265th Urs of Hazrat Bulley Shah begins

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The three days celebrations of 265th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Bulley Shah was started here on Friday.

District Manager Auqaf Kasur Rana Wasit while talking to APP said that the celebrations started with Quran Khuwani.Special Dua was offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that DG Auqaf along with prominent ulema and members of religious affairs committee gave bath to the shrine with rose water.A large number of devotees across the country were present.

He highlighted that "various programmes including Mushaira bulleh Shah conference,'mehfil-e-naat','mehfi-e-samma' would also be held in which famous singer Bushra Sadiq and Saeen Zahoor would participate".

Rana said that relief camps were setup for the Zaireen, while police made foolproof security arrangements.He added that CCTV cameras were installed at the premises and important places would be monitored through Safe City cameras.The urs celebrations would continue till Aug 28 (Sunday),he said.