266 candidates qualify for constable posts interview

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 266 candidates including 40 females and 226 males qualified for interview for the posts of constable in Punjab police district Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesperson, lists of eligible candidates constables/lady constables posts have been issued after running and written test.

He said the interview schedule would be issued soon.