UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

266 Candidates Qualify For Constable Posts Interview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

266 candidates qualify for constable posts interview

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 266 candidates including 40 females and 226 males qualified for interview for the posts of constable in Punjab police district Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesperson, lists of eligible candidates constables/lady constables posts have been issued after running and written test.

He said the interview schedule would be issued soon.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

2 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

12 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.