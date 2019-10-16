266 Gangs Arrested, Rs 139m Recovered In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:23 PM
The police apprehended 847 members of 266 gangs and recovered items worth Rs 139.2 million during the last eight months in the region
About 2,000 search operations were conducted in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.
The police recovered over 2,000 illegal weapons and thousands of rounds besides seizing 608kg hashish, 24kg heroin and arresting 263 drug pushers.
According to statistics issued by the RPO spokesperson, the police arrested over 8,000 proclaimed offenders and 1,567 court absconders.