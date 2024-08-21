266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that under the current leadership, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) showed exemplary performance in all sectors over the past one and a half years

He expressed these views during his speech at the rank pinning ceremony for newly promoted ASIs at Police Training College Lahore on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the formulation and approval of PHP Promotion Rules under the leadership of Additional IG Rao Abdul Karim and DIG Athar Waheed is a commendable step that will benefit thousands of eligible PHP personnel.

The IG Punjab said that departmental promotions are, in fact, a reflection of increased professional responsibilities and demand even more dedication. He advised the promoted personnel to be sincerely active in providing justice during duty and best services at citizen service centers.

He highlighted that current welfare, promotion, and infrastructure development measures in the police force are result from effective teamwork.

He said that there is now a relationship of trust between the police leadership and the force, the force is committed to performing their duties with greater diligence than ever before.

The IG Punjab noted that there has been significant improvement in PHP's performance due to timely actions like crime eradication on highways, effective enforcement of traffic laws, protection of citizens' lives and property, axle load management, and paperless working.

Dr. Usman Anwar, pinned the ranks on 266 promoted PHP personnel to the ASI position. The ceremony was also attended by the parents, children, and relatives of the promoted ASIs.

According to details, 266 Head Constables serving in Lahore and various other regions were promoted to the ASI rank.

The IG Punjab, and senior officers pinned the new ranks on the promoted ASIs. Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated the promoted ASIs and issued important instructions during his speech.

DIG PHP Athar Waheed mentioned that for the first time in PHP's history, 266 Head Constables have been promoted to ASI rank. Additionally, under the P Cadet Scheme, 250 more ASIs will soon be promoted through the Public Service Commission.

In the recent promotions, 36 Head Constables from PHP Lahore Region were promoted to ASI rank, while 40 from Gujranwala Region, 31 from Rawalpindi, 41 from Sargodha, 28 from Faisalabad, 35 from Multan Region, 19 from Dera Ghazi Khan, and 36 from Bahawalnagar were promoted to ASI rank. DIG Athar Waheed mentioned that nearly 2,000 promotions have happened in PHP over the past one and a half years.

PHP teams have arrested 11,000 wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, provided assistance and guidance to 56,000 citizens. PHP will be the first field formation in the police force where personnel will be equipped with body cameras. Additionally, PHP personnel are receiving modern training from the Elite Police.

The ceremony also included a speech by Commandant Chung DIG Mahboob Aslam Lillah, who saluted IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for boosting the morale of the police force through various projects. The ceremony was also attended by Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Elite Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG R&D Khurram Shakoor, DIG Establishment Dr. Sulaiman Sultan Rana, DIG Training Munir Zia Rao, DIG Ameen Bukhari, DIG Elite Mansoor Haq, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail Amjad, SSPs, and other officers.