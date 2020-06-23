UrduPoint.com
266 Shops Sealed,71 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:02 PM

266 shops sealed,71 vehicles impounded over violation of SOPs

The district administration sealed 266 shops,impounded 71 vehicles and collectively imposed fine amounting to Rs. 492,000 on shops and vehicles over violation of corona SOPs during the last week in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed 266 shops,impounded 71 vehicles and collectively imposed fine amounting to Rs. 492,000 on shops and vehicles over violation of corona SOPs during the last week in Mianwali district.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, the ADCG Syed Noor Alam along with Assistant Commissioners Mianwali, Esa Khel and Piplan conducted raids at various markets of the district and closed 430 shops, sealed 266 shops,registered cases against 34 people and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

273,800 on 2730 shopkeepers over violation of corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, ADC Finance and Planning/ Secretary DRTA Muhammad Ejaz Joyea visited the general bus stands/wagon stands and during checking vehicles at main road of the district impounded 71 vehicles in police station and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 119,000 fines over violation.

The special price control magistrates were also conducting surprise visits to ensure the implementation on SOPs released by the government of Punjab to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

