266 Suspects Arrested: Weapons, Betel Nuts Recovered In Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Karachi's West, South and East zones police have arrested eight absconders among 266 suspects and recovered betel nuts and diesel from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested seven among 99 suspects and recovered eight pistols, 23 live rounds, 4.73 kilograms charas, 1.01 kilogram heroin, 22 bottles of liquor, one mobile phone, Rs 104060 cash, 1350 liter Irani diesel, three allegedly stolen motorcycle, 1040 kilogram betel nuts and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and gold Ornaments, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Friday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 57 suspects and recovered 215 gram charas, four bottles of liquor, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, 8470 kg Gutka (chewing tobacco), and Rs 62250 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG South.

The East zone police have arrested one absconder among 110 suspects and recovered 11 pistols, 49 live rounds, one grenade bomb, 720 gram charas, three mobile phones, 54 kilogram Gutka, 98 kilogram betel nuts, Rs 930 cash and four vehicles, said a spokes person to the DIGEast.

More Stories From Pakistan

