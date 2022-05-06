2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 mln recovered in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested some 2,661 outlaws during the month of April 2022 and recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs 119.8 million, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said 426 outlaws were arrested for their involvement in dacoity/robbery, vehicle and motorbike theft and tampering while 53 vehicles and 51 motorbikes were recovered in the same period.

Likewise, police also arrested 143 absconder including 48 proclaimed offenders and 95 court absconders.

Moreover, police nabbed 59 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 31.837 kilogram hashish, 17.83 kilogram heroin, 1.052 kilogram ice, and 175 bottles wine were recovered from them. Police also arrested 107 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 03 Kalashnikovs, 02 guns, 103 pistols and 485 cartridges from them.

During a special campaign against professional alms seekers, 1146 beggars were arrested while 13 facilitators of professional beggars were nabbed and cases were registered against them.

Moreover, 27 culprits were held for being involved in aerial firing and 13 cases were registered against them.

As many as 36 persons were arrested for violating section 144, he said, adding 24 cases were registered.

During the year, the spokesman said that a special campaign was launched against land grabbing mafia in the Capital. A total of 33 cases were registered against them and 37 land grabbers were also arrested. The campaign was still underway, he added.

While reviewing the performance, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the ICT police.

He said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.