2661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs: 119.8 mln recovered in month of April

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital territory police have arrested 2661 outlaws in the month of April 2022 and recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs. 119.8 million in property cases from them, a police spokesman said.

� He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas,�Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed all zonal police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

� As per his orders, renewed efforts were made besides strict law and order duties and police achieved remarkable success during April.

� Owing these efforts, 426 accused involved in dacoity/robbery, theft, vehicle and motorbike theft and tampering vehicle were apprehended besides recovery of Rs.119.8 millions including 53 vehicles and 51 motorbikes and 51 accused of 21 gangs.

� Likewise, police also arrested 143 absconders during the same period including 48 proclaimed offenders and 95 court absconders.

� Moreover, police nabbed 59 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 31.837 kilogram hashish, 17.83 kilogram heroin, 1.

052 kilogram ice, and 175 bottles wine were recovered from them.�Police also arrested 107 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 2 guns, 103 pistols and 485 cartridges from them.

� During a special campaign against professional alms seekers, 1146 beggars were arrested while 13 facilitators of professional beggars were nabbed and cases were registered against them. In addition, 27 culprits were held for being involved in aerial firing and 13 cases were registered against them. As many as 36 persons were arrested over violation of section 144 and 24 cases were registered against them.

� During the year, a police spokesman said that a special campaign was launched against land grabbing mafia in the Federal Capital about 33 cases were registered against them and 37 land grabbers were also arrested.

� This campaign is being continued very effectively. While reviewing this�performance, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated it. The IGP Islamabad said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

They have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.