2,663 Search Operations Conducted In Lahore: CCPO

Published May 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :On the orders of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police carried out a total of 2,663 search operations to ensure the safety of lives, protection of properties, and maintenance of public order in the provincial capital.

A spokesman for police said that these operations involved thorough inspections of 59,585 houses, 32,180 tenants, and 251,832 individuals across various areas, with their credentials verified by the police.

The spokesman said that 489 cases of violations of the Tenancy Act were registered along with the registration of 18 cases related to illegal possession of weapons in different police stations. Additionally, 12 cases related to narcotics were also included.

