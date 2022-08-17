UrduPoint.com

266,324 Children To Be Immunized Against Polio From Aug 22

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:01 PM

As many as 266,324 children under the age of five would be vaccinated in Bajaur during the polio campaign which would begin from August 22.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the drive

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Kamal, representative of Bajaur Scouts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar One Ehsanullah Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Bilal Naseer, National Health Officer Dr Abdul Rehman, WHO representative Dr Jawad, EPI, Coordinator Dr Shafiq Ahmed, DHCSO, Rafiq Ahmed, DSP Sattar Khan, Third Party Monitor Khan Wazir and heads and representatives of other concerned institutions attended the meeting.

While giving a detailed briefing Dr Abdul Rehman said that the 5-day anti-polio campaign will start from August 22, in which a total of 266,324 children under the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops.

After reviewing all the preparations, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur issued necessary instructions to the officers of the police department and other relevant departments to ensure that all facilities are put in place to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

He also directed the vaccinating staff to focus the refusal parents so that each and every child could be vaccinated.

