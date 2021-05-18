26,643 people vaccinated in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul said on Tuesday the process of vaccination against coronavirus was continued in the district and 26,643 people had so far been vaccinated.

Talking to the media, she said that four more vaccination centres had been set up at RHCs Chunian, Khadian, Phoolnagar and cardiac centre Chunian where people were being vaccinated.

She said the best medical facilities were being provided to the citizens at the vaccination centres set up across the district.

She applealed to the people to follow coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.