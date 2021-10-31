2666 Power pilferers nabbed In Oct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2666 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during October, Mepco official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.

9 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 69 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 633 of them over Involvement tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.