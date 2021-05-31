266,834 persons vaccinated against corona

As many as 266,834 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :As many as 266,834 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 189,375 citizens had been given the first dose while 49,173 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 16,756 health workers were also given first dose while 11,530 received second dose of vaccine. He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.