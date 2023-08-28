266th Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah concludes

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The 266th annual three-day celebrations of the famous Sufi poet of the subcontinent, Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah, ended with the closing prayer here at late last night.

Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the shrine to pay homage to the renowned Punjabi Sufi poet.

On the occasion of Urs, those who believed in the teachings and poetry of Bulleh Shah expressed their love and devotion by reciting the Quran, laying flowers and spreading sheets to the beat of the drum.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindho and A-division Division SHO Iftikhar Ahmad Joya made strict security arrangements.Metal detectors were used to pass visitors through walk-through gates and a control room was also set up with CCTV cameras to monitor the event.

On the first day of Urs, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi,Chief Secretary, RPO Sheikhupura region, DPO Kasur and others laid chador on the grave.