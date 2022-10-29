UrduPoint.com

267 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Another 267 people fell victim to dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, a total of 14,453 dengue cases were reported during the current year while 18 people lost their lives and 1125 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department reported 110 cases in Lahore, 55 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Gujranwala, 27 in Multan, 6 in Kasur, 8 in Faisalabad, 8 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Mandi Bahauddin, 01 in Chiniot, 01 in Khushab, 02 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 02 in Chakwal, 02 in Hafizabad, 02 in Attock, 03 in Okara and 4 cases in Sargodha during the last 24 hours.

All the suspected cases of dengue virus have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1151 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 392,115 indoor and 102,152 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep theirenvironment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

