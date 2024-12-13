Open Menu

267 Farmers Receive Tractors Under CM Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

267 farmers receive tractors under CM scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A total of 267 tractors were distributed among farmers in district Multan through a transparent draw under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractors Program.

The distribution ceremony was held at the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Multan, with former MPA Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari in attendance. Speaking at the event, Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon highlighted the program's significance, describing it as a transformative initiative for agricultural advancement. "The CM has allocated a substantial budget of Rs 30 billion for the scheme, offering a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor, which is unprecedented in Punjab's history," he stated.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized the systematic and mechanized approach to ensure transparency at every stage of the process, from the draw to the delivery of tractors.

He added that this initiative would significantly boost agricultural mechanization in the province.

Director Agriculture Extension, Shehzad Sabir, shared that the government wad also promoting wheat cultivation by allocating billions of rupees for its enhancement. To motivate farmers, wheat production competitions are being organized, offering tractors to provincial-level winners and cash prizes at the district level.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of tractor keys to the successful farmers. The event was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Azwar Raza Gillani, along with a large number of farmers.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Muhammad Ali Event From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

1 hour ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

1 hour ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan