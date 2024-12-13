267 Farmers Receive Tractors Under CM Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A total of 267 tractors were distributed among farmers in district Multan through a transparent draw under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractors Program.
The distribution ceremony was held at the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Multan, with former MPA Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari in attendance. Speaking at the event, Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon highlighted the program's significance, describing it as a transformative initiative for agricultural advancement. "The CM has allocated a substantial budget of Rs 30 billion for the scheme, offering a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor, which is unprecedented in Punjab's history," he stated.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized the systematic and mechanized approach to ensure transparency at every stage of the process, from the draw to the delivery of tractors.
He added that this initiative would significantly boost agricultural mechanization in the province.
Director Agriculture Extension, Shehzad Sabir, shared that the government wad also promoting wheat cultivation by allocating billions of rupees for its enhancement. To motivate farmers, wheat production competitions are being organized, offering tractors to provincial-level winners and cash prizes at the district level.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of tractor keys to the successful farmers. The event was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Azwar Raza Gillani, along with a large number of farmers.
