267 rescuers' passing-out parade held at ESA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The passing-out parade for 267 rescuers, trained for different tehsils of Punjab, was held at Emergency Services academy Lahore here on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce, Energy and Skills Development, SM Tanveer was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer and senior officials of the Punjab government, Emergency Services Department & Emergency Services Academy also attended the ceremony. A large number of rescuers, their parents and families also witnessed the passing-out parade.

In his welcoming address, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer took the oath from 267 passing-out rescuers, and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training, and becoming part of the live-saving emergency service.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer congratulated the passing-out rescuers, their families and instructors of Emergency Services Academy and said the role of Rescue-1122 in providing a sense of safety to society is self-explanatory.

Rescuers are putting their lives in danger in emergencies such as the fire incidents, smoke, floods, drowning incidents and building collapse etc. to save lives of others.

SM Tanveer assured every possible support of the Punjab government to Rescue-1122 and other departments. The minister said that every rescuer is a hope of life for our society and all 24/7 hours services of ESD are providing sense of safety to public.

Earlier, passing-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space and rescue from height.

In the end, chief guest gave away awards to the best performing rescuers in each field.