2672 COVID-19 patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2672 COVID-19 patients out of 4065 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March, 09, 2020 while 1334 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres or in home isolation and 57 have succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures received by APP here on Sunday, as many as 24996 COVID-19 tests have so far been conducted in the district till July 18, 2020, of them 4065 cases are diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 20931 tested negative.