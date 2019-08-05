2674 teachers faced action over misconduct in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:The education department has taken action against 2674 teachers on the charge of misconduct, poor performance, absent from duty, delinquency, negligence and lethargy during the past six months.

Spokesman of the education department said Monday that 499 teachers were penalized in first month, 485 in second month, 276 in third month, 420 in fourth month, 434 in fifth month and 560 teachers were penalized in sixth month.

Responding to a question, he said that 1411 teachers were fined, 369 were censured, 260 were issued warnings and 15 teachers were removed from service. Meanwhile, 609 teachers were exonerated from allegations during this period, he added.