267,528 Persons Repatriated To Afghanistan Via KP: Home Deptt

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

267,528 persons repatriated to Afghanistan via KP: Home Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The repatriation of undocumented Afghans to their home country continued, with 267,528 persons repatriated to Afghanistan via three border points in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) until December 19, 2024.

The Home Department’s spokesman told APP on Wednesday that 263,176 people repatriated through the Torkham border, 3653 via Angor Ada, and 698 through Kharlachi Kurram.

A total of 6534 undocumented Afghans were deported from the country, including 5,249 from KP, 125 from Islamabad, 1127 from Punjab, and 34 from Azad Kashmir.

The spokesman said that voluntary repatriation of undocumented Afghans was being facilitated through these border points.

