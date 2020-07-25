268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab in last 24 hours

Punjab reported 268 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province's total number of confirmed infections to 91,691, a private news channel reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab reported 268 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province's total number of confirmed infections to 91,691, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,113.

12,892 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 81,241 in the province.

The province has conducted overall 685,228 virus tests so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 106 cases, five in Sheikhupura, 40 in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala 11, Attock 1.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sialkot, one in Narowal, six in Gujrat, nine in Multan, 13 in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh two and five cases were reported in Rahim Yar Khan