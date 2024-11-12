2,680 Children Receive School Supplies Including Bags, Notebooks, Stationery
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) organized a prestigious event for children studying in Cholistan Mobile Schools in Toba Kotanewala, Yazman, Bahawalpur.
The event was graced by special attendance of PEF Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan and PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid. The Director of the Regional Office Multan, Mazhar Abbas Khan, Focal Person Education CDA Bahawalpur Imtiaz Hussain Lashari, and other PEF officials were also present, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
During the event, 2,680 students from 76 mobile schools under the Punjab Education Foundation were provided free stationery items. The items distributed included 2,680 school bags, 8,040 copies (urdu, Math, English), 8,040 lead pencils, 2,680 erasers, 2,680 sharpeners, 2,680 drawing books, 2,680 color pencil boxes, and 2,680 geometry boxes.
While addressing the event, Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan and MD PEF Shahid Farid announced that all mobile schools affiliated with the Cholistan program would be upgraded from Primary to elementary level.
Cholistan Mobile School Bijnot will be upgraded from primary to high level. On next year, free stationery will also be distributed to all students in community schools alongside Cholistan mobile schools.
They further stated that the mobile schooling project is unique compared to other initiatives of the Punjab Education Foundation, as it brings education closer to the homes of Cholistan children. This unique project of mobile schooling has proven to be highly successful. It is reassuring to see that, through the efforts of Punjab Education Foundation, the desert of Cholistan has blossomed with the flowers of knowledge, ensuring a secure economic future for these children by providing access to education.
