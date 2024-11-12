Open Menu

2,680 Children Receive School Supplies Including Bags, Notebooks, Stationery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

2,680 children receive school supplies including bags, notebooks, stationery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) organized a prestigious event for children studying in Cholistan Mobile Schools in Toba Kotanewala, Yazman, Bahawalpur.

The event was graced by special attendance of PEF Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan and PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid. The Director of the Regional Office Multan, Mazhar Abbas Khan, Focal Person Education CDA Bahawalpur Imtiaz Hussain Lashari, and other PEF officials were also present, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the event, 2,680 students from 76 mobile schools under the Punjab Education Foundation were provided free stationery items. The items distributed included 2,680 school bags, 8,040 copies (urdu, Math, English), 8,040 lead pencils, 2,680 erasers, 2,680 sharpeners, 2,680 drawing books, 2,680 color pencil boxes, and 2,680 geometry boxes.

While addressing the event, Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan and MD PEF Shahid Farid announced that all mobile schools affiliated with the Cholistan program would be upgraded from Primary to elementary level.

Cholistan Mobile School Bijnot will be upgraded from primary to high level. On next year, free stationery will also be distributed to all students in community schools alongside Cholistan mobile schools.

They further stated that the mobile schooling project is unique compared to other initiatives of the Punjab Education Foundation, as it brings education closer to the homes of Cholistan children. This unique project of mobile schooling has proven to be highly successful. It is reassuring to see that, through the efforts of Punjab Education Foundation, the desert of Cholistan has blossomed with the flowers of knowledge, ensuring a secure economic future for these children by providing access to education.

Related Topics

Multan Education Mobile Bahawalpur Lead Yazman Capital Development Authority Cholistan Event All From Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

4 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan