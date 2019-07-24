2680 grams hashish seized;13 arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested thirteen (13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Police arrested thirteen (13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused.

The teams recovered 2680 grams hashish, 7 pistols 30 bore, 3 rifles 444 bore and gun 12 bore from them.

They are Mansab Ali, Qamar Shahzad, Amir Shahzad, Ikraam, Dilawar, Riasat Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Naveed Abbas, Razzaq Maseih and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.