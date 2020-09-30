UrduPoint.com
2,681,932 Tourists Visit KP Since August 13

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

The Tourism Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday disclosed that total 2,681,932 tourists visited various tourist destinations across the province after lifting Covid-19 restrictions on August 13, this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Tourism Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday disclosed that total 2,681,932 tourists visited various tourist destinations across the province after lifting Covid-19 restrictions on August 13, this year.

The spokesman of Tourism department, Latifur Rehman said large number of tourists have arrived in Malakand and Hazara Division since lockdown restrictions after Covid-19 outbreak was lifted in the month of August.

The report on tourist information and traffic mapping of tourism department revealed that 762,790 tourists were still staying at various tourists of the province.

The highest number of 1,718,025 tourists visited Abbottabad, followed by 694,246 tourists arrived in Swat.

The number of tourists visited Mansehra is 206,230, Chitral 28,519, Dir Upper , 20, 662 and Dir Lower 14,250.

The spokesman said that such huge influx of tourists was huge boost to local economy and employment opportunities.

