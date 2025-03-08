Open Menu

26,883 Beneficiaries Provided Pay Orders Worth Rs. 10,000 Each

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

26,883 beneficiaries provided pay orders worth Rs. 10,000 each

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Nigahban Ramadan Package is being implemented in a transparent manner in Chiniot district and so far 26,883 beneficiaries have been provided with pay orders worth Rs.

10,000 each during the month of Ramadan with respect and dignity.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited different areas and spoke to people who came to collect cash through pay orders at retail shops.

He clarified that not even a single rupee is being deducted from the Nigahban Ramadan Package and several retailers who collected money from people with pay orders are in police custody. The Deputy Commissioner said that the remaining pay orders will be delivered to the concerned in the next few days, for which all the machinery of the district administration is actively working.

