268th Urs Of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah From Aug 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 268th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi poet
Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin in Kasur from August 22.
According to Punjab Auqaf Department sources, the three-day
Urs celebrations will continue till August 24.
The district government
has declared a local holiday in Kasur on Saturday, August 23,
in view of the Urs.
The district administration has finalized all arrangements for
the Urs celebrations.
