Open Menu

268th Urs Of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah From Aug 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

268th Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah from Aug 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 268th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi poet

Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin in Kasur from August 22.

According to Punjab Auqaf Department sources, the three-day

Urs celebrations will continue till August 24.

The district government

has declared a local holiday in Kasur on Saturday, August 23,

in view of the Urs.

The district administration has finalized all arrangements for

the Urs celebrations.

Recent Stories

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

2 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

3 hours ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Bur ..

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan