268th Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah from Aug 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 268th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi poet

Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin in Kasur from August 22.

According to Punjab Auqaf Department sources, the three-day

Urs celebrations will continue till August 24.

The district government

has declared a local holiday in Kasur on Saturday, August 23,

in view of the Urs.

The district administration has finalized all arrangements for

the Urs celebrations.