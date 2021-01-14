2,69, 208 children vaccinated during anti polio drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 2,69, 208 children, below five years age were administered anti-polio drops during on going seven- day drive here on Thursday.

Under the drive,618 vaccination mobile team visited all Ucs and talukas of the district and administered polio drops to 2,69, 208 children below five years of age, Director health Dr Agha Samiullah Pathani told APP.

He informed that the set target would achieve successfully.

In this connection, he said that the deputy commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar personaly monitoring the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

It is pertinent to mention here that the campaign in Sukkur is being led by deputy commissioner Sukkur.