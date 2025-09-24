Open Menu

269 Rickshaw Drivers Obtained License

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the City Traffic Police (CTP) Sargodha on Wednesday launched a special campaign to issue driving licenses to rickshaw drivers every Wednesday and Sunday at almost each police station .

According to a spokesperson,this initiative,which began on September,2025 was being carried out on the special instructions of Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar.

So far,269 rickshaw drivers have received their licenses.

The purpose of this drive was to bring rickshaw drivers under the legal framework,provide them with professional training and ensure safer roads for everyone.

Each Wednesday,traffic officials including DSP Traffic Headquarters and the In-charge licensing,along with their staff were present at the venue to guide and support the drivers.

The licensing process includes basic traffic sign recognition and a road test.

In-charge traffic teaching wing Sargodha,Sajid Mahmood emphasized the importance of having a license.

He said that unlicensed rickshaw drivers not only break the law but also put other’s lives at risk.

“This campaign is not just about issuing licenses.It’s about educating rickshaw drivers on traffic rules so they can become responsible citizens,”he added .

He urged all rickshaw drivers to take advantage of this opportunity and avoid legal troubles by getting license.

He also mentioned that awareness workshops were being held at Traffic Headquarters to help drivers understand traffic rules better.

The licensing branch was making sure the process was transparent,fair and accessible to all applicants.

The traffic official has appealed to rickshaw drivers to the license desk established at almost each police station every Wednesday and Sunday to participate in this important campaign.

