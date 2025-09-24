269 Rickshaw Drivers Obtained License
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In line with the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a special campaign to issue driving licenses to rickshaw drivers every Wednesday and Sunday at nearly all police stations across the region.
According to a spokesperson,the initiative began on September,2025 under the special instructions of Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar.So far,269 rickshaw drivers have received their licenses.
The purpose of the drive was to bring rickshaw drivers under the legal framework,provide them with professional training and ensure safer roads for everyone.
Each Wednesday,traffic officials including DSP Traffic Headquarters and the In-charge licensing,along with their staff were present at the venue to guide and support the drivers drivers through the licensing process which includes basic traffic sign recognition and a practical road test.
In-charge traffic teaching wing Sargodha,Sajid Mahmood, emphasized the importance of having a valid license.
He said that "unlicensed rickshaw drivers not only violate the law but also endangers lives".
“This campaign is not just about issuing licenses.It’s about educating rickshaw drivers on traffic rules so they can become responsible citizens,”he added .
He urged all rickshaw drivers to take advantage of this opportunity and avoid legal troubles by getting license.
He also mentioned that awareness workshops were being held at Traffic Headquarters to help drivers understand traffic rules better.
The licensing branch was making sure the process was transparent,fair and accessible to all applicants.
The traffic official has appealed to rickshaw drivers to the license desk established at almost each police station every Wednesday and Sunday to participate in this important campaign.
