269,000 fine imposed on profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 269,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 879 points and found 110 violations while case were also registered against 31 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.