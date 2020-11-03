UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

269,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:10 PM

269,000 fine imposed on profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 269,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 879 points and found 110 violations while case were also registered against 31 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

16 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

16 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

21 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.