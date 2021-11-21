UrduPoint.com

269,459 Children Vaccinated Against Measles In Sargodha

Sun 21st November 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia said on Sunday that 269,459 children were vaccinated against measles during 12-day anti-measles drive in the district.

He disclosed this while chairing a review meeting of anti-measles held here at DC office.

He directed that the drive be conducted in accordance with the standards set by the World Health Organization so that desired results of the campaign could be achieved.

The DC also directed to maintain the cold chain of Immunization and said that fingerprinting should be ensured while teams should be closely monitored.

On the occasion, CEO Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that 23,476 children had so far been vaccinated in Bherah, 27,478 in Bhalwal, 32817 in Kotmomin, 24,329 in Sahiwal tehsil, 25,249 in Shahpur, 27,190 in Sillanwali while 107,024 in tehsil Sargodha.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia, DHO Zafar Iqbal Warriachand WHO representatives were present in the meeting.

