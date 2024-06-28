Open Menu

269,612 Unlicensed Drivers Challaned This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

During City traffic police's crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, 269,612 unlicensed drivers have been challaned so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) During City traffic police's crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, 269,612 unlicensed drivers have been challaned so far this year.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar, challan tickets have been given to 269612 unlicensed drivers in this year's crackdown, while 32000 motorcycles have been stopped for underage driving.

Young drivers were left on the assurance of parents not to give them a car, motorcycle again.

According to the CTO, the crackdown will continue to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel and parents are responsible for their children's future.

