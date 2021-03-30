UrduPoint.com
26k Senior Citizens Get Covid-19 Jabs In KPK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:32 PM

The health department on Tuesday said that more than 26,000 senior citizens had been inoculated against Covid-19 in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa since the start of the vaccination process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The health department on Tuesday said that more than 26,000 senior citizens had been inoculated against Covid-19 in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa since the start of the vaccination process.

The provincial heath department on the directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has started registration of citizens above 50 years.

According to official data, a total of 7,129 citizen were vaccinated against coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The figure showed that 8023 senior citizens had been vaccinated in the Peshawar, 8075 in Abbottabad, 6264 in Swat, 5200 in Lower Dir and 5098 in Mardan.

The health department said that 19994 health workers had been given the second dose of the vaccine and 1169 were vaccinated during last 24 hours. Overall, 36,879 health professionals were given first doze in the province.

The health department said that people above 50 years of age could register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or by visiting www.nims.nadra.gov.pk.

