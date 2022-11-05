26mm rain recorded in Peshawar, more rain in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar has been experiencing intermittent rain since last night and the Meteorological Department has confirmed 26mm of rain recorded in the early morning.

According to an official of the met office, said that in Peshawar, there had been heavy rain and hailstorm, while the highest rainfall in the province was 26 mm record in Peshawar, whereas 8mm in Chitral, and 4 mm in Takhtbhai.

More rain is expected in most areas of the province during the next 24 hours and there is also a chance of snowfall on the mountains in the upper areas, the official said.