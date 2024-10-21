26th Amendment: A landmark law to swiftly resolve constitutional cases, clear rising backlog

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The recent passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by the Parliament is being widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where legal experts termed it a significant step towards speedy resolution of constitutional cases and clearance of backlog of civil cases in Supreme Court and High Courts, providing much-needed relief to thousands of litigants.

The legal experts, politicians and civil society representatives agreed that this histrionic amendment marked a pivotal moment in the quest for a more efficient and independent judiciary in Pakistan.

The amendment has introduced several important judicial reforms aimed at enhancing the judicial system and ensured supremacy of rule of law in Pakistan.

Among its notable provisions is the establishment of a fixed three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and creation of constitutional benches in both the Supreme Court and High Courts across all four provinces are being seen as a vital step in ensuring swift and effective justice delivery.

Furthermore, a judicial commission, empowered to determine the necessary number of judges for these benches, will play a key role in optimizing the judicial process. This commission will not only oversee appointments but will also assess judges' performance, reinforcing accountability within the judiciary.

The amendment also significantly enhances the role of Parliament in judicial appointments. A new 12-member parliamentary committee will nominate the Chief Justice of Pakistan from a panel of the three most senior judges. This committee requires a two-thirds majority to confirm its nominations along with the name of proposed CJP to be submitted to the Prime Minister for endorsement who woll forwarded it to the President for final approval. This procedural change aims to ensure greater transparency and oversight in the appointment of judicial leaders.

Noman Bukhari, a senior lawyer and member of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, praised the establishment of constitutional benches, calling it a "right step in a positive direction."

He emphasized that these reforms could lead to quicker resolutions for litigants cases, thereby restoring public confidence in the judicial system.

He believed that by addressing key constitutional issues and facilitating a more organized judiciary, the 26th amendment could play a transformative role in Pakistan's legal landscape.

It represents a concerted effort to tackle the backlog of cases that has plagued the courts for years, ensuring that justice is not only served but is also seen to be served in a timely manner.

He said such constitutional benches existed in other countries due to its key role in speedy resolution of such cases and swift clearance of backlog.

He said the backlog of cases had enhanced in recent years in SC and High Courts due to public awareness, and the establishment of constitutional benches would help minimize workload on higher courts.

He said the cases related to property, land, services and criminal offenses were taking years to be finalized due to extra time consumed by the petitions.

He said the times and money of thousands of litigants were also wasted besides creating frustration due to delay in judgment.

While referring to a report, he said that as of December 31, 2023, the cases backlog had stood at 55,971 while the number of pending cases by the end of 2022 was 52,424 and the number of pending cases in 2021 was around 54,000 in the supreme court.

In 2020, the number of such cases was 46,902; in 2019, the number stood at 43,800, while in 2018, there were 38,197 pending cases.

Similarly in 2017, some 35,600 cases were pending adjudication; 29,941 in 2016; 25,681 in 2015; 21,272 in 2014, and 20,116 in 2013.

Noman advocate said these statistics indicated that the number of pending cases in the apex court has more than doubled in last 10 years.

He claimed that one of the reason of high backlog that decisions in many cases may potentially extend over years due to lack of judges in higher courts and extra time consumed by constitutional and human rights petitions.

He referred to book “Pas e Qanoon,”wrote by former CJP Jawad S. Khawaja who articulated that the adjudication of a civil case typically spans an average of 25 years before a final verdict is reached.

He said that it raised an impartant question of who will be made accountable for loss of a person life or over two decades spent by him either in prison or in courts seeking justice.

Malik Ashfaq Khan, senior lawyer and member of Nowshera District Bar said that the 26th constitutional was an important legislation as it would help expeditious disposal of constitutional and others petitions.

He said the prevalence of political and constitutional cases significantly impacted the civil, criminals and service cases of the litigants, leading to a notable strain on the justice system.

Malik Ashfaq advocate said that constitution related cases are constituting only 15 percent compare while 85percent of other cases as the former monopolized about 90 percent of the court’s time.

Astaghafrullah Khan advocate, former General Secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association termed the 26th constitutional amendment a very significant development for Pakistan.

He said that constitutional courts was also in practice in 77 countries including France, Germany, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico and Brazil, offering several significant advantages for people.

He said when cases are brought before the Constitutional Benches, the risk of arbitrary reinterpretation of the constitution by a specific bench would be minimized and more time would be available for judges to decide other cases with speed.

He said constitutional benches would strengthen the federation as constitutional cases are adjudicated by soecalist judges with commond of constitution and islamic law from all provinces.

He expressed the hope that constitutional benches would bury the Doctrine of Necessity and will not allow powerful in future to amend the Constitution as per their sweet will.

They said that our constitution is of Islamic nature, therfore it is essential to include Islamic scholars as judges in the constitutional benches.

As the broader legal community in KP anticipate the implementation of these judicial reforms of vital significance, the focus remains on how effectively they can be executed in days ahead.

The successful application of the 26th amendment could signal a new era of judicial efficiency and accountability in Pakistan, setting a precedent for future legislative reforms aimed at improving governance and public trust especially in the rule of law for benefits of people.

